9th Circ. Backs Ex-University Worker's 1st Amendment Claim

By Grace Elletson (January 19, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit backed the dismissal of a former University of Arizona administrator's claims that he was fired for being gay, but said that he deserved a second chance to argue his constitutional rights were violated when he was punished for his husband's criticism of a school executive....

