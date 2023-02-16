Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Crowell & Moring

By Alyssa Aquino (February 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP's government contracts practice showed a federal watchdog that the U.S. Navy fumbled a $372 million award investigation, and convinced a contracting appeals board that Lockheed Martin's $143 million U.S. Air Force dispute was timely filed, landing the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Government Contract Groups of the Year....

