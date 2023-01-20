BIPA Suit Covered, But Insurer's Duty Not Yet Triggered

By Hope Patti (January 20, 2023, 3:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court granted partial wins to an automotive accessory company and its insurer in a dispute over coverage for a proposed class action accusing the company of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying the insurer has a duty to defend but that it has not been triggered....

