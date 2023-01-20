Pro Say: SEC Cyber Enforcement Vs. BigLaw's Client Privacy

Law360 (January 20, 2023, 8:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is after a court order forcing Covington & Burling LLP to reveal which of its clients were affected by a 2020 cyberattack. The government contends it needs the list to determine whether any securities laws were broken in the wake of the breach, but Covington argues that handing over those names would run afoul of attorney-client privilege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS