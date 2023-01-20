Mozambique AG To Decide If Its Attys Can View State Secrets

By Christopher Crosby (January 20, 2023, 4:39 PM GMT) -- There's no bar to prevent Peters & Peters from reviewing classified state secrets as counsel for Mozambique in its $2 billion corruption case against Credit Suisse, but the country must choose whether to comply with its disclosure obligations, a London judge ruled Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS