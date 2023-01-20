Focus On Drug's Cancer-Killing Potential, Judge Tells Biotech

By Joanne Faulkner (January 20, 2023, 10:20 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical company had to focus on what its patented drug could do to kill cancer cells and advance research at the start of a trial over Gilead Sciences' claim that the patent is invalid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS