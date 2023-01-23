Judge Told To Step Aside In HSBC Suit Over Bias Concerns

By Ashish Sareen (January 23, 2023, 4:42 PM GMT) -- A London court has ruled that a judge must step aside from a lawsuit against HSBC because the way he addressed questions about his yoga business's association with the bank "exacerbated" concerns that he could not rule on the case impartially....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS