Fed. Circ. Backs GM Win And Won't Drop Design Patent Tests

By Ryan Davis (January 20, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that LKQ Corp. didn't show that two General Motors auto part design patents are invalid, and it rejected LKQ's claim that the U.S. Supreme Court has implicitly overruled key design patent validity tests....

