Calif. Semiconductor Firm's Board Dispute Hits Del. Chancery

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 20, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- Two directors of semiconductor and microelectronics company GS Microelectronics US Inc. have sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery, seeking an expedited court declaration that they are still directors and challenging their purported removal by the company's founder and CEO Farhat Jahangir....

