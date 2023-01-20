Calif. AG Greenlights $14M Residential Care Facility Sale

By Grace Dixon (January 20, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday approved the $14.5 million sale of a 141-unit residential care facility from one California nonprofit to another, conditioning his sign-off on the buyer's agreement to maintain participation in Medicare and the state's Medicaid program, among other items....

