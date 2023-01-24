Chicago Says Underage Vape Sales Suit Is Beyond Dispute

By Mike Curley (January 24, 2023, 12:47 PM EST) -- The City of Chicago is asking a federal judge to grant it a partial win in an enforcement action against the owners of Vapes.com, saying the undisputed evidence shows the website allowed sales of nicotine electronic cigarettes to minors, as well as flavored tobacco in violation of city code....

