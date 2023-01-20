Texas High Court Refuses To Hear City Election Dispute

By Lauren Castle (January 20, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court won't reconsider taking on a group of voters' fight to take over three City Council seats and stop the municipality from moving forward with changing the date of its general election, according to a denial issued Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS