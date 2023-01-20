Tribes Say Neb. County's Maps Suppress Indigenous Vote

By Caleb Symons (January 20, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- A pair of Native American tribes say Thurston County, Nebraska, must redraw its political maps to give their citizens a greater voice in local elections, accusing the county of enacting new districts last year that dilute the Indigenous vote in violation of the Voting Rights Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS