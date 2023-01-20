Apache Foe Ordered To Produce Bank, Asset Documents

By Catherine Marfin (January 20, 2023, 9:25 PM EST) -- A Harris County, Texas, judge ordered the owner of a now-defunct oil and gas company to produce documentation on finances and assets controlled by himself and his wife, saying in a hearing on the contract dispute with Apache Corp. that his "Spidey senses" were telling him something may be off about the ex-owner's claims of being broke....

