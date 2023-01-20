Supreme Court Leak Investigator Interviewed Justices

By Jimmy Hoover (January 20, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that she spoke to each of the justices — some more than once — during her investigation into the source of the leak in last term's abortion case, though she did not ask them to sign sworn affidavits like she did to other court employees....

