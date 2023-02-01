Real Estate Group Of The Year: Greenberg Traurig

By Emma Whitford (February 1, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP attorneys helped CBRE Investment Management land a $4.9 billion portfolio of American and European logistics properties, and anchored the Necessity Retail REIT's rebrand with a $1.3 billion deal for 81 open-air shopping centers, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Real Estate Groups of the Year....

