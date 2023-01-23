High Court Won't Hear Auto Parts Mogul's $127M Chase Suit

By Vince Sullivan (January 23, 2023, 11:12 AM EST) -- The owner of an auto parts manufacturer ordered to pay $127 million to JPMorgan Chase Bank had his petition for a writ of certiorari denied Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the issue over asset transfers to a revocable trust....

