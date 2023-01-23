Kratom Co. Asks 11th Circ. To Nix 'Naked License' Ruling

By Mike Curley (January 23, 2023, 4:20 PM EST) -- Supplement maker Blue Mountain Holdings Ltd. asked the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a judgment against it in a trademark dispute, saying the Georgia federal trial court went against the circuit's precedent in finding that it has a "naked license" that rendered the trademark at issue abandoned....

