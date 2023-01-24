Insurer Can't Slip Mental Health Coverage Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 24, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge tossed a claim accusing an insurer of violating a federal law mandating equal handling of mental health care and other types of treatment, but said a woman who sought coverage for her daughter's residential care could proceed under federal benefits law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS