NY Warns Crypto Cos. To Keep Customer Assets Segregated

By Jon Hill (January 23, 2023, 6:20 PM EST) -- New York's financial services regulator warned crypto custody providers in the state on Monday not to commingle customer assets with their own or use those assets for anything other than safekeeping, issuing guidance that it says is aimed at better protecting consumers in the event of insolvencies....

