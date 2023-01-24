Philly Boutique Adds Ex-Prosecutor To Whistleblower Practice

By Katryna Perera (January 24, 2023, 5:29 PM EST) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney has joined Philadelphia law firm Youman & Caputo LLC as a partner in its whistleblower practice, bringing extensive experience in investigating and litigating cases under the False Claims Act, Anti-Kickback Statute and Controlled Substances Act....

