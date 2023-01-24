Teacher Wants Full 7th Circ. To Rehear Union Dues Dispute

By Abby Wargo (January 24, 2023, 4:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois teacher asked the Seventh Circuit to reconsider a panel decision rejecting her bid to recover paid union dues after she decided to opt out of the union, saying the appeals court's decision incorrectly applied the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus decision....

