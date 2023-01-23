Former NC Law Firm Partners Sued Over Competing Practice

By Jack Rodgers (January 23, 2023, 4:07 PM EST) -- A suit filed by Weaver Bennett & Bland PA over an alleged scheme by two former partners to launch a competing operation after pilfering Weaver Bennett clients and employees, was assigned on Friday to a North Carolina state judge specializing in complex business disputes....

