Fugitive In $100M NJ Deli Fraud Scheme Arrested In Thailand

By Hayley Fowler (January 23, 2023, 3:59 PM EST) -- A fugitive accused of running a market manipulation scheme along with his father and a blacklisted stockbroker involving a small New Jersey deli has been arrested in Thailand, New Jersey federal prosecutors confirmed Monday....

