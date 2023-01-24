Insurer Must Cover Row Between Farming Orgs., 9th Circ. Told

By Emily Enfinger (January 24, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- The California chapter of a farmers association told the Ninth Circuit that an insurer must cover the costs of a judgment it won against a rival organization in a property conversion suit, arguing the organization's management liability policy covered all claims made in the underlying case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS