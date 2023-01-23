9th Circ. Won't Rehear Wash. Ban On Gay Conversion Therapy

By Jess Krochtengel (January 23, 2023, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit voted against en banc rehearing of a panel decision upholding a Washington state ban on gay "conversion" therapy for minors, though opposing judges said the panel wrongly treated regulation of the medical profession as a "First Amendment-free zone."...

