Ex-Worker Says Insurance Co. Fired Him For Having Cancer

By Ryan Harroff (January 24, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- After he took medical time off related to his cancer, a former insurance sales manager endured "condescending and hostile" treatment from a supervisor who ultimately terminated him based in part on made-up customer complaints, according to a suit filed in New Jersey federal court....

