Conn. Contractor Owes $1.37M For Mixed-Use Build, Suit Says

By Brian Steele (January 24, 2023, 5:38 PM EST) -- A subcontractor that constructed two new mixed-use buildings in Hartford, Connecticut, is demanding around $1.37 million or more after project leaders allegedly broke their contract by failing to pay for schedule changes and additional work, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the district of Connecticut....

