Feds, Catholic Group Urge 8th Circ. To Rehear Trans Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 24, 2023, 8:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a Catholic benefits group gave the Eighth Circuit different reasons why it should reconsider its decision to largely uphold a permanent injunction blocking a federal rule requiring religious businesses to cover gender-confirmation surgery, with the DOJ arguing that the decision upends precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS