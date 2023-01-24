Allianz Says Bomb Blast 'Caused By War' In Uni Cover Fight

By Ronan Barnard (January 24, 2023, 5:22 PM GMT) -- Allianz Insurance PLC said at the beginning of an explosive trial in London Tuesday that it should not have to pay out on an English university's insurance claim for damage from the disposal of a Second World War German bomb because it was caused by war....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS