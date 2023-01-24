V&E, Baker Botts Lead More Than $1.6B Bolt-On Acquisition

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 24, 2023, 1:21 PM EST) -- Independent energy company Matador Resources Company said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire oil and gas management company Advance Energy Partners for an initial cash payment of $1.6 billion in a transaction helmed by two firms that provides the company with increased operational scale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS