Cred Trustees Ask Del. Court To Back Up Calif. Lockton Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 24, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- Liquidation trustees of collapsed crypto lender Cred Inc. have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to clarify their Chapter 11 authority to acquire third-party creditor claims, in a bid to support a California suit to recover at least $66 million from insurance giant Lockton Companies LLC....

