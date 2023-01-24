Prison Operator Loses Appeal For $3.9M Texas Tax Refund

By Jaqueline McCool (January 24, 2023, 5:45 PM EST) -- A company that owns and operates prisons throughout Texas is not entitled to a $3.9 million refund of sales tax, a state appeals court ruled, saying the company failed to prove it was an agency or instrumentality of the state....

