NLRB, Union Urge 3rd Circ. To Back Hospital Disclosure Order

By Beverly Banks (January 24, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- A health care workers union and National Labor Relations Board attorneys told the Third Circuit to uphold a board decision from last year requiring two hospitals to hand over certain documents about a sale, arguing the hospitals ignored the appeals court's prior ruling about the relevancy of the information....

