Investor Recoveries Rose In '22 Amid Case Slowdown: Report

By Jessica Corso (January 24, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- The plaintiffs bar collected more money on behalf of investors last year than it has since 2018, though a sharp downturn in newly filed securities class actions could lead to a shrinking number of settlements in the years ahead, according to a Tuesday report released by market research firm Institutional Shareholder Services....

