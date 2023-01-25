6th Circ. Won't Revive 'Gimme Some Lovin'' Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 25, 2023, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to revive a copyright lawsuit alleging that the Spencer Davis Group's hit song "Gimme Some Lovin'" ripped off two songwriters' 1966 song "Ain't That a Lot of Love," finding that the co-writers were barred from suing because they failed to satisfy copyright registration rules....

