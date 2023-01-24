Reed Smith Leader Moves To Nonprofit For Migrant Children

By Emily Lever (January 24, 2023, 4:34 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP's longtime managing partner is leaving the firm to become the top lawyer for Kids In Need of Defense, a nonprofit that represents children who are unaccompanied migrants or separated from their families, the firm announced Tuesday....

