Ohio Judge Says He 'Blew It' But Deserves Lesser Sanction

By Ryan Harroff (January 25, 2023, 3:10 PM EST) -- Cleveland-area Judge Daniel Gaul objected to disciplinary counsel's suggestion that he face a one-year license and bench suspension, saying the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct failed to acknowledge that he owned up to his wrongful acts and did not act with selfish or dishonest intent....

