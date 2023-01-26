3 Takeaways As Fed. Circ. Retains Design Patent Tests

By Ryan Davis (January 26, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to discard rules that set a high bar for invalidating design patents, but attorneys say the issue is likely to spur further litigation that could upend the law in addition to creating a new obstacle for design patents challengers....

