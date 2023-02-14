Covington Blasts SEC's 'Fishing Expedition' Against Clients

By Jessica Corso (February 14, 2023, 6:33 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP said in a court filing Tuesday that it should not be forced to hand over the names of clients targeted by a cyberattack to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing the agency of taking the first step toward a "piecemeal dismantling" of attorney-client privilege....

