4th Circ. Affirms Prudential's Early Win In Web Domain Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2023, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit affirmed Prudential's win in a cybersquatting suit against a Chinese company that registered a domain name identical to the insurance giant's trademark, ruling Tuesday that a company specializing in foreign exchange trading should have known that PRU was Prudential's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS