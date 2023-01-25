3rd Circ. Won't Revive Energy Co. Worker's Retaliation Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 25, 2023, 12:48 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to reinstate a former energy company worker's retaliation lawsuit against his employer, saying too much time elapsed between his allegation that a co-worker had inappropriately touched him and his firing to suggest a connection....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS