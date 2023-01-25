EU Leaders OK Rules On Foreign Access To Online Evidence

By Silvia Martelli (January 25, 2023, 4:25 PM GMT) -- European Union leaders said Wednesday that they had agreed on a draft directive that would govern how investigators get access to digital evidence held elsewhere in the bloc in an attempt to make it easier to track criminals who use technology to break the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS