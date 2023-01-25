Freshfields, Goodwin Steer $375M Sale Of Storage Solutions

By Elaine Briseño (January 25, 2023, 5:52 PM EST) -- German-based warehouse business Jungheinrich is acquiring private equity-backed Storage Solutions for $375 million in a deal guided by respective law firms Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP that will allow the buyer to enter the warehousing and automation market in the U.S., the companies said Wednesday. ...

