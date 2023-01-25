DC Circ Mulls If Low-Level Employees Can Deport Immigrant

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 25, 2023, 9:37 PM EST) -- An immigrant urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to resurrect his bid to reverse his expedited removal by low-level, unappointed U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees, insisting that they unlawfully removed him without the proper authority to do so....

