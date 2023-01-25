6th Circ. Judge 'Baffled' By 'Casual' Mich. Mistrial Decision

By Danielle Ferguson (January 25, 2023, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit judge on Wednesday said he was stumped by a district court judge's decision to declare a mistrial after his wife and a material witness tested positive for COVID-19, seeming to side with a business owner accused of payroll tax evasion who said there were ways to continue the trial safely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS