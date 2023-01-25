Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Judge 'Baffled' By 'Casual' Mich. Mistrial Decision

By Danielle Ferguson (January 25, 2023, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit judge on Wednesday said he was stumped by a district court judge's decision to declare a mistrial after his wife and a material witness tested positive for COVID-19, seeming to side with a business owner accused of payroll tax evasion who said there were ways to continue the trial safely....

