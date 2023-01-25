Coverage Fight Over Inmate Death To Remain In Federal Court

By Ganesh Setty (January 25, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- A staffing company must battle General Star Indemnity in federal court for coverage of an underlying suit over the death of a jail inmate, a South Carolina federal judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting the company's claim that the insurer's declaratory action should be tossed because the underlying dispute is unresolved....

