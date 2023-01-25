NRC Says PG&E Must Submit New Diablo Canyon Application

By Tom Lotshaw (January 25, 2023, 2:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it won't resume a review of an old, withdrawn license renewal application for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. now seeks approvals needed to keep its reactors running beyond license expiration dates in 2024 and 2025....

