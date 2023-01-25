Bernstein Litowitz Will Lead Anaplan Merger Suit In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (January 25, 2023, 4:06 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will be lead counsel for former Anaplan Inc. stockholders in a consolidated Delaware Chancery Court suit alleging that company officers "squandered" roughly $400 million in value for stockholders in Anaplan's $10.4 billion sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS