Walmart Not Covered For Trucking Death Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (January 25, 2023, 5:46 PM EST) -- Walmart isn't covered for a lawsuit alleging it was negligent in contracting with a shoddy trucking company whose driver caused a fatal accident, an insurer told a Texas federal court, arguing that the retailer can't make use of an additional-insured provision in the trucking company's policy....

